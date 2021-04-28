By Bunmi Ogunyale

Ahead of the PwCChess4Change Grand Slam slated for next month, the Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo has commended the organisers and sponsors for impacting positively on students in the state.

The commissioner gave the commendation during the sponsors of the tournament’s courtesy visit to her office recently.

According to her; “As an educator, I’m a great believer in chess and it’s fantastic that the competition provides the students with the opportunity to travel, to network and also to learn king among games. So, I’m excited about it.

“Chess teaches a lot. It teaches you about decision-making. You can’t make a move without thinking of the impact on your opponent and what your opponent’s reaction would likely be. So, that means you really have to think deep. I believe in transporting skills and they can take that skill into thinking strategically and creatively.

“The game also teaches you that you will win some and also lose some.

“When you win. You should be gallant and gracious for winning and should be gracious in losing knowing that tomorrow is no another day. So, what you need to do is to go back and sharpen your skills and find out what you did wrong in order to get better.

“I love students to play it because I could see the impact on them. So, let me use this opportunity to thank the sponsors for impacting positively on our students.”