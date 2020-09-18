Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has inaugurated the Lagos Traffic Radio (LTR) live updates motorcycles, describing the initiative as very symbolic and evidence of creative thinking by the management of the radio station.

Omotoso who spoke at the premises of LTR during the official inauguration of the Live Updates Motorcycles, added that the event was not just about the motorcycles, but that the bigger picture and the drive was to improve traffic management in the state.

He expressed the hope that the station would in no distant future embrace advanced technological-driven approach to traffic information dissemination like the use of drones in giving real-time traffic updates.

The Commissioner described LTR as a station that was alive to its responsibilities, just as he charged the management of the station not to rest on its oars, but come up with more initiatives that would ease traffic gridlock across the state.

General Manager of the station, Mr. Tayo Akanle, explained that Traffic Radio Live Updates Motorcycles was conceived to provide live updates on road accidents on major highways across the state, adding that the idea would change the travel experience of commuters as they go about their daily activities.

He added that the acquisition of the motorcycles would aid the operations of the station by allowing the station’s reporters to arrive timely at incident spots to provide on-the-spot live and accurate reports.

“These report would assist commuters make informed decisions, especially in knowing the root cause of traffic gridlock they are experiencing at a particular time.