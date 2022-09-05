By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako has resigned.

According to a source within the ministry, who does not want his name in print, said the commissioner’s resignation was connected to frequent collapse builds in the state which Salako failed to check.

Confirming the commissioner’s resignation, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso in a press statement, disclosed that Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted Salako’s decision to quit his job.

He further disclosed that Salako’s resignation is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

The statement partly read; “Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the state and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are”.

Meanwhile, 24 -hours after the seven-storey building collapsed in Lekki, Lagos, responders have recovered three more bodies from the wreckage bringing the death toll to five.

More people are still feared trapped in the rubbles of the building located at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki.

Emergency responders at the scene include the Nigerian Police Force, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), State Fire Service and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).