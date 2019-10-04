Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Programme, Mrs Bolaji Dada has urged women to embrace skill acquisition programme, stressing that the era of white collar jobs is gone.

Dada, who spoke at the end of a four-week short-term skill acquisition programme organised by Lagos State Ministry for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for Imo State women in Lagos said that when women are empowered, there will be less tension at home.

She said that the shortage of white collar jobs has made it necessary for women to take advantage of the 17 skill acquisition centres set up by government across the state.

Imo State Liaison Officer in Lagos, Anthony Abili commended the Lagos State government for the generosity extended to Imo State women in Lagos through the programme and advised the participants to make good use of the training for their upliftment.

He pledged that the Imo State government will assist the participants to stand on their own. He also solicited for further collaboration with the Lagos government for more empowerment programmes.

President, Imo State Towns Development Association, Lagos (ISTDAL) Women’s Wing, Mrs. Lilian Amakor also commended the Lagos State government for “putting smiles on the faces of many families through the programme” adding that the participants can now earn a living through the training.

Certificates and start-up bags were presented to the participants by the commissioner.