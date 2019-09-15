The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu, has called on the private sector to emulate Multichoice in supporting the country’s creative sector.

Adebolu made the call on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of the inaugural class of MultiChoice Talent Factory (West Africa) Academy, which held at the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner said the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative which aims to provide the next generation of film and video professionals with world class skills, is in line with the government’s vision to make the state the entertainment and tourism hub of the African continent.

Adebolu enjoined the private sector and key industry stakeholders to collaborate with the government to build capacity. She also urged local and foreign experts to establish world-class training institutions such as the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy in the creative sector.

While congratulating the 20 graduates, Adebolu urged them to ensure that they change the African narrative of “gloom and doom” through their movies and television productions. The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy was launched last year as one of the three key touch points of the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative. The academy provides a year-long, full tuition scholarship in all areas of film and television production.