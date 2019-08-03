Chinelo Obogo

Abolaji Dada, one of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner-nominees has claimed that she has not been able to access her West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) result since 1984.

Dada, a former Executive Secretary at Apapa Local Government made the claim during her screening at the Lagos State House of Assembly by the 16-man adhoc committee set up to screen commissioner-nominees.

Dada claimed to have sat for the WAEC examination in 1984, but that no certificate was issued in the stated year.

“I took my WAEC exam in a government school so I felt it would not be difficult to access it, but I eventually made effort to retrieve my certificate when the need arose but was told that my school’s data was not captured.

“My claim can be verified that my 1984 WAEC certificate for my school was not accessible,” she said.

While answering questions from lawmakers on how local governments can function more effectively, she opined that the state should be relieved of certain revenue generating-functions to enhance the capacity of the councils.