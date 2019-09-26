Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

The wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said that that the Lagos State government is committed to improving the quality of health care and achieving universal health coverage in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

This, she said during the flagging-off of a free health initiative sponsored by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation tagged 100 in 100 surgical intervention programme.

“I am pleased to be part of the free surgical initiative which is geared towards repositioning the health sector in Lagos State for topnotch service delivery to our people. The surgical intervention programme like all other health initiatives the present administration has embarked on proved to show the commitment of the Governor’s administration to ‘Walk the Talk’ in revamping, rejuvenating and repositioning the health sector in Lagos State for quality services.

“Today, we are flagging off free surgical interventions for 100 residents with lipomas, breast lumps, hernia and fibroid, with additional free consultation and free dental check. In view of the large turnout during screening, additional 50 surgeries have been added, making it a total of 150 free surgeries to be carried out through this Medical Mission,” she said.

She explained that the second pillar of the developmental agenda for a greater Lagos promised by Governor Sanwo-Olu as espoused in his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda speaks to provision of affordable, qualitative and accessible health care, as well as implementation of initiatives to rev up health care delivery and equally ensure healthy, livable and sustainable environment.

While commending the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) for coming up with this initiative, she noted that any medical intervention aimed at addressing any health condition and ameliorating the suffering of citizens especially the poor and the vulnerable should be appreciated.

“I understand the free medical mission in Lagos by the Foundation is part of the National Program to conduct 1000 free surgeries across Nigeria. I say kudos and urge other organizations to emulate this laudable gesture by partnering with government to improve on the health indices in the state. I therefore commend all the Medical Personnel and officials that worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this free medical mission,” she said.