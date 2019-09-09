Christopher Oji

Residents of Lagos- Ogun states boundaries in Ikorodu haves alleged that about nine people have been killed and one missing in a series of protracted clashes with land grabbers allegedly led by Kamoru Lamina, popularly known as Sir K.

According to the material made available to Daily Sun and signed by the leaders of the community, Mark Wale, the borderline community seek the intervention of President Muhamodu Buhari and the Lagos State government to avoid further loss of life and property.

He said; “We have been living in palpable fear for more than a decade in Ikorodu. Sorrow, pain and tears have been meted to us by land-grabbers.”

For over a decade, land grabbing has ravaged Ikorodu and other border towns between Lagos and Ogun states leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“It started on December 3, 2005, following the invasion of Igbo Olomu, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun StateS. It continued on March 18, 2006, Mushin-Ogijo when an 18-busloads of thugs invaded the sleepy community and left in its wake two murdered victims, Isiaka Tamori and Muhammed Yau, a hired labourer,” Wale said.

Another carnage was recorded in Igbodu community on October 4, 2007, which led to the death of a 78-year-old man, Kokumo Hassan and a rape victim, 13-year-old Nike Ajayi, who eventually died at the Ijede General Hospital. The attacks continued nonetheless on May 1, 2014 bedlam at Pakisha community where two victims, Adeolu Allen and Jamiu Sakar‘iyau were hacked to death with machetes. A third victim, David Alao is still missing and while the fourth that suffered severe injuries have been maimed for life. Other victims include three persons; Akeem Odegbaro, Fatai Adeleye and Adebisi Adelakun, were confirmed dead in the course of the attack at Shimawa when thugs invaded and sacked the community, Mark claimed.

Daily Sun spoke with Lamina who denied all allegations levelled at him. “I am not a land-grabber but a property developer, a car dealer, and hotelier. I am not into land grabbing. People meet me always to help them to develop their lands. The problem is that people are jealous of my progress. They want to kill me and take over all the properties that I am managing. There was nothing my enemies have not done to tarnish my name. They are frustrating me, but God has been faithful that anywhere they take me to ,I would come out clean ” Lamina stated.