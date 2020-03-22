Christopher Oji

Residents of Satellite Town and its environ in Lagos State have called on the Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other relevant agencies to investigate, and arrest an alleged land grabber and a police chief who they claimed were responsible for the wanton destruction of lives, property and the crisis that recently rocked the Abule-Ado area of the state

The residents who spoke at a media briefing yesterday, said that the land grabber who was being shielded by the retired police officer had threatened to deal with residents if they failed to pay another money for the their buildings .

The land grabber according to them had invited a terrorist group from the neighbouring Republic of Benin who stormed Satellite town and adjoining areas: Festac town, Agboju, Abule Ado, Mazamaza and started attacking residents, shop owners and tanker drivers.

Spokesman for the community, Mr Madugba Ndu, said: “We strongly believe that the explosion that rocked Abule-Ado recently may have been caused by the terrorist group that was invited by the land grabber. The Land went into hiding after the Satellite Police Station arrested some members of his terrorist’s group,but has suddenly resurfaced. His gang had severally unleashed terror on residents.

The gang got angry when we resisted their demand to pay again for the land that we bought many years ago. They went gaga attacking and looting our trucks and other peoples’ goods. Many people were also seriously injured. We called in the police who succeeded in arresting some of his gang members.

Continuing, he said: “The case was transfered to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

“The land grabber had openly told us that he would destroy our houses, but we did not believe the threat until the last Sunday’s explosion where our houses were destroyed and our loved ones died.

The police in Lagos told us that they know the truth, but that their hands are tied as a police chief is shielding the alleged mastermind of the the attacks on our community recently.

The man went into hiding, but few days later, he resurfaced with the retired police chief, we are afraid.Those who suffered most from the attacks were tanker drivers whose fuel, money and vehicles were looted.