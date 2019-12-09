Job Osazuwa

Some members of the Oniru Royal Family, Iru land in Lagos State, have said there was no acrimony among members of the clan over kingship.

This is coming on the heels of the recent election of the new Oniru, Hakeem Ajasa. There were reports that some aggrieved parties, in a section of the community, had challenged the announcement of Ajasa as the oba-elect.

But Ajasa’s supporters have reaffirmed their confidence in him, saying there was neither controversy nor opposition to his emergence. They described the dissenting voices as baseless and ill-informed.

The last Oba Idowu Oniru died at the age of 82 on September 23, thereby creating a vacuum.

At a briefing yesterday in Lagos, members of the community maintained that the Oniru family which has been in existence for over 500 years has lived together in peace and harmony and would not allow anyone to bring disharmony among them.

At the gathering, comprising hundreds of the community members, the Olori-Ebi Abisogun, Cornelius Kashimawo, said the emergence of the Oba-elect was the decision of the kingmakers in Iru land.