By Gilbert Ekezie

Displeased by the level of seeming neglect by government, residents of Ogombo, in Etiosa Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, have cried out to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to come to their aid.

The traditional head of Ogombo community, Chief Abiodun Ogunbo, said it was unfortunate that his people were not carried along by the state government in providing essential amenities.

He appealed to the governor to provide his community with basic infrastructure like health centre, modern market, library and other projects that would positively impact the lives of his subjects.

He said the basic infrastructure would not only develop the area, but would attract diverse investments that would pave the way for job opportunities and boost the revenue drive of Lagos.

He said: “Obviously, provision of the essential amenities and other facilities would give the people a sense of belonging, create more jobs for the people and increase the revenue base of the government in no small measures,” he said.

Ogunbo, who spoke during his second coronation anniversary recently, was optimistic that, if Sanwo-Olu could be considerate and magnanimous to extend his developmental strides to Ogombo, the town would develop faster than anyone could envisage.

He also stressed the need for creation of windows of employment for youths in the community, pointing out that his two years on the throne have been challenging.

He stated that leaders of the community, stakeholders and residents have been working round the clock to reduce crime, lawlessness, disunity and rancour in Ogombo.

He used the opportunity to call on the state government to hasten the on-going construction work on Ogombo-Dangotedo Road so that the people’s nightmare would become a thing of the past.

The traditional ruler commended the member representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2, in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Noheen Adams, for his contributions to the development of the area.

He said: “We are proud of his representation. I also commend the people of Ogombo for standing by me always. Their roles in the administration of the community can’t be quantified.”

Part of the activities marking his reign, Ogumbo said, was the unveiling the statue of the founder of the community, Abiodun Ogudu Oke Oshadi, who was a powerful hunter and Ifa priest.

“I am happy to be sustaining the legacy of the founder, by restoring peace on the historical town. This legacy will continue from generation to generation,” he said.

He advised the people of Ogombo to join hands with him for the development of the town.