By Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) , Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to caution his Monitoring Unit in Lagos State, to stop meddling into land matters and allegedly aiding and abetting land grabber in Owode Ibeshe, Ikorudu area of the state.

In two separate petitions written to IGP , the Petitioners, through their lawyer, Olakunle Ilesanmi, urged the IGP to investigate one ACP Elleman regarding his alleged connection with land grabbers tormenting their community.

The petitioners are, Lawal Shosanya, Chief Kazeem Shosanya, Salaudeen Afuwape, Dada Ominiya, Shuaibu Ominiya, Sulaiman Shosanya, Chief Dipo Shosanya, and Ibrahim Sosanya.

In their petition they accused ACP Elleman of backing one Chief Kamorudeen Lamina alias Sir K Oluowo, Jamiu Mudasiru a.k.a Germani, Nurudeen Akintola a.k.a Alowonle and other land grabbers to cause chaos in the community.

The petition dated November 30, 2020, the petitioners stated that one Abubakar Mayaki, a civilian who has been parading himself as a Police officer, and as a brother to IGP alongside one Lekan Kasali have engaged land grabbers to invade Owode Ibeshe community.

The petitioners alleged that Mayaki and Kasali influenced ACP Elleman to release suspects arrested by Supol Samuel and Inspector Musa on November 28, and after their release they came back to cause havoc and breach of peace in their community.

“We wish to state that based on this petition which was approved by your office and directed to the IGP monitoring Unit for investigation and arrest. The IGP Monitoring Unit came to Lagos and in connection with Mopol 63, Igbogbo Ikorodu visited the scene of the event and we’re able to arrest some of the culprits and were taken to Ikeja Police Command for onward transmission to Abuja when ACP Elleman ordered that the culprits be released not withstanding the fact that the culprits were found with dangerous weapons”, they stated.

The Petitioners further alleged that ACP Elleman and others were the backbones for land grabbers and also giving them information on any petition directed to the IGP Monitoring Unit.