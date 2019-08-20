Christopher Oji

The Ilasamaja community of Lagos State has raise the alarm over the spate of missing children in the area. The community has alleged that there is a syndicate that is abducting little children within the age of four.

The Community has, therefore, called on the Lagos State government and the Lagos State Police Command to rescue the children and fish out the syndicate responsible for the abduction.

According to reports, four children have been stolen in the last three weeks, while two attempts of kidnap have been foiled by the community.

Last week, two kids, four- years -old, Raphael Ogunwole and Godwin Mbachu , were allegedly stolen by a man on Wednesday, August 14, at their residence, on number 10, Oluwakenmi Street, Ilasamaja.

One of the parents of the abducted minors, Mr. Christian Mbachu, who narrated how the kids were stolen, said: ” Raphael and Godwin were born the same year and we all live in the same compound. Being that they were born the same week, they became too close that they play together always. On a fateful day, they were playing outside the house, but when my wife went to call Godwin for super, she did not see him, but she did not entertain any fear as she concluded that he may be in his friend’s house.

” My wife went to Raphael’s house, but none of them was there; so, she became suspicious and raised the alarm that the two friends may have gone towards the main roads, so the two families and other sympathisers went to the streets in search of them . while all these were happening , I was still in the office so my wife had to called me on phone; telling me about the unfortunate development. When I came back home, I joined the search party, but we couldn’t find them.It was around 9 pm that a man told me that he saw the kids with a familiar face who he used to see in a barber’s shop, near my house. The man said he saw a man in company with the kids, but he did not suspect that they were being stolen as the face was a familiar one. He told us that the man was guiding the children and that they were moving towards the Cele area. We ran to the area, but our children have gone far. My family is in shambles; my family and that of my neighbor are devastated. My heart burns. I am confused.

” We are appealing to the State government; the police and Nigerians to help us look for our children. We are also appealing to those who abducted the minors, to release them. They are innocent. Please, people who know where the children are or know who is with them should contact us with telephone numbers: 08038247696 and 08022853375 or contact the nearest police station.