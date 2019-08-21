Christopher Oji

Residents of Ilasamaja community in Lagos State have raised the alarm over the spate of missing children in the area. They alleged that there is a syndicate that abducts little children in the area; a development that has raised fears among parents in the community.

Residents, who alleged that four children have so far been abducted in the last three weeks, even as attempt to steal two other children were foiled are therefore, calling on the Lagos State government and the Lagos State Police Command, to rescue the missing children and fish out the syndicate responsible for the abductions.

Daily Sun gathered that two children aged four years, Raphael Ogunwole and Godwin Mbachu, were stolen by an unidentified man on Wednesday, August 14, at their residence located at number 10, Oluwakenmi Street, Ilasamaja.

One of the parents of the abducted minors, Mr. Christian Mbachu , who narrated how the kids were stolen, said: “Raphael and Godwin were born the same year and we all live in the same compound. Being that they were born the same week, they became too close that they play together. On the fateful day, they were playing outside the house, but when my wife went to call Godwin to take his meal, she could not find him. Initially, she did not entertain any fear as she concluded he might be in his friend’s house.

“However, when my wife went to Raphael’s house and none of the kids was there, she raised the alarm, prompting two families and other sympathisers to hit the streets in search of them. My wife called me on phone to inform me about the unfortunate development. When I came back home, I joined the search party, but we couldn’t find them. It was around 9pm that a man told me he saw the kids with a familiar face that he used to see in a barber’s shop near my house. He said he saw the man in company with the kids, but he did not suspect that they were being stolen as the face was a familiar one. He told us that the man was guiding the children and they were moving towards Cele area. We ran to the area, but our children have gone far. Right now, my family and that of neighbour are in shambles, totally devastated. My heart burns. I am confused.

“We are appealing to the state government, the police and Nigerians to help us look for our children. We are also appealing to those who abducted the minors to release them. Please, anybody with knowledge of the kid’s whereabouts should contact us on telephone numbers – 08038247696 and 08022853375 or contact the nearest police station.