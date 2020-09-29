By Ademola Aderemi

For a long time now, residents of Ladaba town, a community in Epe, Lagos, have been experiencing a very difficult situation, as the only road that leads to the community has been in a pathetic state.

The situation has gone worse at the moment with the unending rains devastating the road and affecting the movement and livelihood of residents.

Some of the residents that spoke with the reporter appealed to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to extend the dividends of democracy to their community by fixing the road. They noted that, unless the Lagos State government hears their cries of agony and constructs the road leading to the community, the people would continue to be deprived of good governance.

Traditional ruler of the town, Chief Nureni Sikiru Ebudola Alugbin, also lamented the plight of the people, especially in the rainy season.

While appealing to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Baale Ladaba expressed concern that the road leading to over 50 developing communities in the area was in such a deplorable condition. He noted that residents of the town and adjoining communities usually find it difficult to ply the road in the rainy season.

He lamented that commuters now find it very difficult to travel along that stretch of the road. In his words, his people are always subjected to prolonged pain trying to move in and out of the community.

“It is horrible plying the road leading to my town, and this has often affected the development of many of the communities in the area. For instance, during the rainy season, the road is always in a deplorable condition, It is not motorable. We often spend hours travelling along the road and it takes God’s grace for residents to ply the road. We need better facilities for proper development. So many people that could not cope with the daily trauma have left the community for another area and farmers and traders are deserting the area because of the situation of the road,

“That is why I am appealing to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help construct the road leading to the town. We are also appealing to him to build the bridge from Abijo to Oko-Abe, as well as the road from Elerangbe to Ito-Omu, which is surrounded by no fewer than 50 communities in both Epe and Ibeju-Lekki ocal governments,” the traditional ruler said.

Ebudola, who is also the chairman, Association of Baales, Ward C 1, Epe Division, said the situation has adversely affected people living in all the communities.