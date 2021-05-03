By Sunday Ani

Members of the Okun-Obadore community in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the entire Nigerians to save them from intimidation, harassment and forceful occupation of their ancestral farmland by Mrs. Shade Gbadamosi and her husband, owners of Amen Estate and founders of Redbrick Homes Limited.

Addressing journalists at Lekki, recently, the spokesman of the community and secretary, Mr. Ayuri Shebanwo, alleged that Mrs. Gbadamosi took over their farmland of about 396 acres by force.

He said: “We didn’t sell any land to her or her company. The Okun-Obadore community comprises six families, with two representatives from each family, bringing the total to 12 representatives, who must sign any document on behalf of the community before any land is sold. We have asked her which of the families sold the land to her, but she couldn’t provide any meaningful answer.”

He alleged that Mrs. Gbadamosi is using her financial muscle and political connection to intimidate, harass and oppress them just to forcefully take possession of their land, but vowed that they would never allow that to happen.

However, when contacted, Mrs. Gbadamosi dismissed the whole allegations as tissues of lies, insisting that she legitimately bought the land.