Omoniyi Salaudeen

Idi-Oyin/lmoke community in Ibeju- Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State has appealed to the state government to speed up the ongoing erosion control project to stave off the threat of flood as rainy season begins.

In a statement jointly signed by the traditional ruler and chairman of the community development association, Chief Omotayo Saheed Adeboye and Mr. Adeyinka Adetayo, they said the community would have become inhabitable but for the quick intervention of the state government through the Ministry of Environment, Drainage Services and Water Resources.

It reads: “We want to appreciate the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for his quick intervention in the effort to curb the threat of erosion surge caused by some residents of nearby Ajah community, who erected concrete wall along Idi-Oyin/lmoke road, thereby blocking the natural flow of water.