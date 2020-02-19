Henry Uche

The Oteyi Garden Residents Association (OGRA) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos, has raised the alarm over the influx of miscreants who come to foment trouble in the estate.

The residents have warned miscreants to steer clear of the estate or risk their wrath .

Addressing journalist recently after a peaceful protest at the residence of the chairman of the “Omo onile” (Land Grabbers), Teslim Adeshina, in the area, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Oteyi residents, Mr Sunday Ozornwadi, said, the spate of kidnapping, burglary and other security threats bedevilling the estate was becoming unbearable.

According to the CSO, Oteyi has eight zones with separate leadership, but under the Chairmanship of Mr. Maduka Charles Delibe and that the residents would no longer fold their hand and watch hoodlums take over the place.

Ozornwadi warned a former executive members of the association who was unanimously impeached by the people to desist from causing confusion and trouble in the estate.

“We have extended an olive branch to all aggrieved persons but if they decline, we intend to further our peaceful protest at the Amuwo Odofin LG and the government office at Alauasa and may continue with the ongoing court process if they don’t respect the peace accord.”

Ozornwadi called on the chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA to review its stance over the dispute and not tl allow any person or groups to influence his conscience in the ongoing social unrest: “We are known for peace until some persons came up to threaten and intimidate us, but we must resist any act geared towards causing trouble in our area”.