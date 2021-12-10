Apparently desirous of reducing housing deficit with affordable accommodation for residents, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor has delivered and commissioned a 480-unit housing project in Ikorodu division.

The LagosHOMS project built by the Lagos State Government in Ibeshe, was named after the late former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Asiwaju of Ikorodu, Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson, SAN.

The project described as “a modern style” accommodation initiated to improve the residents’ comfort and wellbeing comprises 40 blocks of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three bedrooms apartments, with fully fitted kitchen, store and guest toilets. The estate also has ample space for parking, a water treatment plant, overhead water tanks, borehole, central sewage system, seven transformers, one injection station and two dumpsites, as well as buildings for generator house and central hall.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising development of housing projects that would enhance comfort and strengthen the aesthetic of the environment. The event, he said, was a testimony to the fulfillment of his electoral promises.

The Governor, who also performed groundbreaking of Ibeshe Scheme II, said that his administration had created 17,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs through the construction of various housing schemes. He said the State’s housing projects had direct engagement of consultants, contractors and artisans in the State.

He said: “In the past two and half years, we have been earnestly addressing the huge housing deficit in Lagos. There is no doubt that this administration is passionate about building decent and durable homes for our people. Actually, the provision of more housing facilities is a major aspect in our transformational agenda tagged THEMES.

“Through our development blueprint, the State is focusing on the Built sector as a driving factor for economic development, social inclusion and job creation. In deepening our activities in this sector, the economy of the State has been greatly revitalised. This is because building homes is a capital-intensive activity that positively affects every sector of the economy.

“We are here because every responsive government knows about the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people. This has a ripple effect on other areas of life by adding meaning and essence to living. It is in acknowledgment of this fact that this administration considers housing development to be a priority on its agenda.”

Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration commitment to affordable housing for Lagosians, said private sector involvement in housing development is vital to robust housing delivery.

