Lagos Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Funlola Odunlami, has called on residents to comply with existing laws in the state.

The solicitor-general said this in reaction to reports which alleged that innocent residents are sent to prison.

In a statement by Fola Adeyemi, of the Ministry of information and Strategy, although she acknowledged that the state is not averse to public criticisms, the solicitor-general however, maintained that government has the mandate and responsibility to perform its statutory responsibilities.

“Criticisms serve as evaluation mechanism through which we fine-tune and improve on our service delivery to the public,” she said and justified the essence of the establishment of the Special Offences Court, in reaction to identified societal challenges and not for revenue generation as being insinuated.

“The Special Offences Court Law has clearly stipulated proceedings of its own and this certainly is in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly on the principle of fair hearing.

She said operation of the court is such that the charges and the defendant’s response determines the course of the case.

“If he/she pleads guilty, he/she may, at the discretion of the presiding Magistrate be convicted on his plea.In the case of a non-guilty plea, the process provides for the prosecution to present its case and the defence to put up its own as well.”

She enjoined residents to be law-abiding, and added that every law-abiding citizen has no fear of the laws put in place , as “they are meant to serve and bring succor to them.”