Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that the state has recorded its first case of the Lassa fever, which has become a minor epidemic across an increasing number of Nigerian states.

The Commissioner, who confirmed this on Wednesday, said in a statement that the Lassa fever patient is currently in isolation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Abayomi, while noting that the situation is under control, called on state residents to be calm and not panic, assuring that state government in active collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is doing everything possible to control the spread of the disease in Lagos State.

According to him, the Ministry of Health through Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate is currently carrying out contact tracing, in line with international standards, to determine those who may have been infected in line, while beefing up our other surveillance strategies.

Abayomi reiterated the need for members of the public to ensure and maintain adequate personal hygiene and environmental sanitation at all times as part of prevention and control measures against the spread of the disease.

The Commissioner noted that the prevention and control of the disease remains a shared responsibility of all citizens through the observance of the highest possible standards of personal and community hygiene as well as environmental sanitation, urging residents to store house-hold refuse in sanitary refuse bags or dust bins with tight-fitting covers to avoid infestation by rats and rodents.

“Dispose refuse properly at designated dump sites and not into the drainage system and store food items in rodent-proof containers. It is by so doing that a habitable and conducive environment, and a disease-free state can be achieved.

“Members of the public should avoid contact with rats, to always cover food and water properly, cook all food thoroughly, as well as block all holes in the septic tanks and holes through which rats can enter the house and clear rat hideouts within the premises,” the Commissioner advised.

While outlining strategies put in place by the state government to control the disease, Commissioner Abayomi explained that Lagos is maintaining relevant surveillance activities through its disease surveillance officers at local government level to prevent the spread of the disease in Lagos.

“Isolation wards have been prepared to manage suspected and confirmed cases, drugs and other materials have also been prepositioned at designated facilities while health workers have been placed on red alert and community sensitization activities intensified,” Abayomi noted.

The Commissioner advised health workers in the public and private hospitals in the state to ensure that they observe universal safety precautions and comply with infection prevention and control measures when dealing with patients, stressing that appropriate personal protective equipment like hand gloves, facemasks, goggles and overalls must be worn when attending to cases.

He stated that a case of Lassa fever should be suspected in any person with persistent high fever not responding to standard treatment for malaria and typhoid fever or bleeding from body orifices.

Abayomi urged health workers as well as citizens to report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest government-approved health facility, the Ministry of Health or call the emergency operation centre lines 08023169485, 08033565529 and 08052817243.

Meanwhile, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Wasiu Adeyemo, who also confirmed that a case of Lassa fever was admitted two days ago, said the patient is currently receiving treatment at the LUTH Isolation Unit.

“There was no undue exposure to any frontline LUTH staff before or after the case was confirmed. The patient travelled into Lagos from out of state.

“All staff are, therefore, advised to go about their normal duties. Let’s make sure we observe standard infection prevention and control protocols at all times when we manage all patients,” he stated.