Henry Okonkwo

International Swiss Organisation for Children’s Aid- Terres des Homme (TDH), has given kudos to the leadership of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State for taking the lead in adopting the state’s Child Rights Law for local implementation.

TDH’s communications officer, Peter Olakunle lauded the council at the public hearing of the Child Rights Protection Bill held recently at the council secretariat in Yaba, Lagos.

According to him, TDH is keen on the passage of the Child Protection Bill because it is in tandem with the quest to promote the welfare, protection and development of all children, irrespective of their migratory status.

“TDH and its partners, Enda Youth Action and the Association of Working Children and Youth (AWCY), under the scope of the project for the Protection of Migrant Children along Abidjan-Lagos Corrido’ (CORAL Project), collaborated with Street Child Care and Welfare Initiatives, to support the drafting of the bye-law alongside members of the legislative arm of the LCDA. And through the Child Right Protection Bill, Yaba LCDA has taken a giant step in child protection.”

Olakunle further expressed optimism that the Child Rights Protection Bill, when passed into law, will be a giant step in the protection of children in Yaba LCDA.

“A few of the provisions contained in the bill mandates that Yaba LCDA would earmark funds from their annual budget solely for child protection, which include the protection of migrant children, street and abused children, plus children in difficult situation or children affected by mobility. The bill also aims to ensure that vulnerable children and children affected by mobility have access to developmental opportunities and enjoy a protective and safe environment.”

Some of the council leaders that spoke during the public hearing vowed they would ensure strict implementation of the bill to later. The LCDA chairman, Mr. Kayode Omiyale, who was represented by the council manager, Mrs. Tunde Adefowokan Kemi, said their move to is a manifestation to commitment of the council boss to keying into the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s strategic development agenda for the people of the state.

Also, the council leader who chaired the public hearing, Mr. Solomon Gbinigie said aside the Child Rights Protection bill, three other bills are also on the verge of being signed into by-laws in the LCDA. The other bills are: the bill for Establishment of Environmental Defender Corps, Street Naming Regulatory Bill and Control of Expressway within Yaba. Gbinigie said the sole aim of the bills is to improve and protect the lives of people, especially children living within the LCDA.

“We want to add value to the standard of living for the children. After the public hearing, the next stage is to improve the bills before we now make it a by-law in our LCDA. We call on all residents to join hands with the government to achieve the lofty objectives of the bills.”