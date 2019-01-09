Henry Okonkwo

The worrisome tide of child abuse has gingered government and social workers into forging an alliance to ensure better protection of children.

This move was made recently in a workshop involving the authorities of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, and a group of non-governmental organisations. The parley was held at the local government secretariat.

Social workers from Terre des Hommes (TDH), Centre for Community and Youth Advocacy (CCYA), and the Street Child Foundation discussed with the leadership of Oshodi-Isolo LGA on how they could domesticate child protection laws enacted by the state government for implementation within

their communities.

According to the social workers, Oshodi community was one of the major places that children troop to in high numbers, adding that the protection of such children demanded topmost priority.