Igbos living in Lagos State have unanimously thrown their weight behind the chairmanship aspiration of Hon.Dipo Olorunrinu for the chairmanship position of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

Speaking at the endorsement venue which was attended by the who is who among the Igbos in Lagos State, the chairman of Igbo Stakeholders Lagos State, Prince Nixon Okwara said that the decision by Ndigbo in Lagos to endorse Hon Olorunrinu who is the immediate past House of Assembly member for Amuwo Odofin in the Lagos State, Assembly is because of the need to move the local government area forward,

According to him, Amuwo Odofin has a lot of potentials, but bad governance is hindering its growth and development.

He described the aspirant as humble, very respectful, and visionary.

Prince Okwara promised to mobilize both indigenes and non-indigenes to vote for the aspirant.

Prince Okwara also said that Ndigbo in Lagos would support him both morally and financially.

In his own contribution, the deputy coordinator, Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State, Chief Chris Ekwilo who represented, Engr.Joe Igbokwe, the apex leader of Ndigbo in APC as well as Senior Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Drainages said that Amuwo Odofin is a metropolitan town, adding that with the support of Ndigbo resident in the local government, Hon.Olorunrinu is sure of victory at the poll.