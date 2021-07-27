By Sunday Ani

Some members of the House of Representatives from Lagos State have commended the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tunde Balogun, for delivering all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the just concluded council election held on Saturday.

In a joint statement by members representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye and Badagry Federal Constituencies, Hon. Taiwo Kolawole, Hon. James Owolabi and Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, respectively, and made available to the Daily Sun, the lawmakers described the Lagos APC chairman as a political juggernaut.

They also congratulated the National Leader and all members of the party for the victory recorded in the 57 local councils.

The lawmakers said: “We want to specially commend Alhaji Tunde Balogun for doing everything to ensure that we came out victorious in the elections. There is no doubt that the efforts he put into this election brought this victory to our party.

“We recognised the fact that there were some issues after the conduct of the primaries as some party members felt aggrieved by the outcome of the primaries. But, with the efforts of Alhaji Balogun, the party’s secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi and the legal adviser, Ademola Sadiq, the issues were resolved and we were able to record victory in all the 57 local councils.

“Those who are alleging and accusing the chairman of collecting money are doing so because they didn’t have their way this time. But, they should remember that in any contest, everybody can’t be a winner.

“For those of us who are APC federal lawmakers from Lagos, we commend our party chairman for making us proud by ensuring victory in the 57 local councils in the state. He has shown that indeed, he is a political juggernaut.

“We are not surprised because he did the same thing in the general elections in 2019, when he delivered the 40 constituencies for the House of Assembly. He was also able to win the governorship seat for us.

“As a commissioner in the state, he equally delivered, and we are confident to say that in the history of primaries in the state, this one conducted by Alhaji Balogun has been the most credible.

“Again, we want to commend him for making us proud and we also want to use this medium to congratulate all our victorious chairmen and councillors. We wish them a successful tenure.”

