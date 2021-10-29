Hundreds of residents of Ishaga- Surulere area of Lagos recently received free health screening, sponsored by the councillor in charge of Ward E, Surulere Local Government Area, Hon. Kazeem Bello, and the Association of Medical Students, University of Lagos (AMSUL).

The association, in conjunction with the councillor, decided to organise a free medical check-up based on the failing health of many Nigerians.

The event was aimed at bringing hospital and health care facilities closer to the people. The outreach catered for free medical advice, check-up, treatment and vaccines for members of Ishaga – Surulere community.

At the event, medical students gave different health advice, using English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo languages to communicate with the residents. The students said a lot of health issues had cropped up and with the emergence of COVID-19, and other vulnerable diseases, people tend to die easily.

The medical students educated residents on the need to be aware of their health condition by regular check-up, exercise and a healthy diet.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

A representative said, “We appealed to the people not to give their wards herbal concoction, as most parents resort to the use of ‘agbo’ and other herbal mixtures, which might be very harmful. Most herbs have toxic substances that can damage the liver, and the consumption levels equally add to the health hazards, people face.”

In order to prevent poor health challenge they advised parents to go to the hospital whenever they are sick. And if symptoms persist.

They should not make use of self medication.

The council boss said the initiative became necessary and he started two years ago, the outreach, after he discovered that only a few people have access to health care. He reiterated that the objective is to ensure a healthy community.

He said diagnosis and treatment would serve as immediate prevention for some diseases. Encouraging them to come out for the health screening where he stress

stressed the importance of health, reminding them that health is wealth and foundation of any meaningful socio-economic development in any society.

According to the council boss, good health care system in a society gives rise to a formidable labour force which in turn lead to a viable economy.

“It is wise for anybody above 40-years of age to engage in frequent medical checkup for the purpose of maintaining their health, prevention and treatment of disease.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .