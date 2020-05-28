The efforts of the Lagos State Government in fighting the COVID-19 scourge, presently raving across the country, got a boost from the Lagos Country Club (LCC) with the donation of food items for distribution to the needy in the state.

The items were delivered at the Lagos State warehouse at Ikeja, by a delegation of the management council led by the President of the club, Chief Tajudeen Akande, and some members, on Thursday.

In a letter accompanying the donation, the club, which prides itself as the most prestigious family club in Nigeria, lauded the efforts of the government in combating the outbreak frontally, particularly that of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the COVID-19 team headed by the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Represented by the Vice President of the club, Mr. Igho Okor, the President, acknowledged the need for all hands to be on the deck towards fighting the pandemic, and for life to return to normal, regretting that sports and social events, which underscored activities at the LCC, as the best family club in Nigeria, had suffered as a result of the lockdown of activities with the attendant disadvantages.

In a letter signed by Akande, and Ayokunle Jimoh, the Secretary General, the club inferred that for the single-minded attack the governor and his team had given to the curtail the virus, which has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a global pandemic, the situation would have been far worse than the current situation.

The letter read in part: “The Management Council and the entire members of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, wish to express our appreciation to the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of COVID-19 Lagos Team, for the excellent work the state government is doing to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“The governor has proven to be a reliable leader in times of crisis, and has given hope to the entire citizens of the state. We also commend the indefatigable role being played by all the cabinet members, especially the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin-Abayomi, whose regular briefing has become a standard information channel for prevention and healthy living. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged is an affirmation of the result coming out of the state government’s efforts. We are sure that posterity will be kind to the Sanwo-Olu regime.

“More importantly, are the frontline health workers, whose sacrifices and selfless services at this trying period are saving lives and giving succor to the sick. On behalf of the trustees, the management council and all members of our great club, I wish to present our contribution to the COVID-19 efforts. May the Almighty God continue to bless your efforts in the fight against this global pandemic.”

Mr, Akinola Oyebola, warehouse manager at the Lagos State Warehouse, Ikeja, received the items on behalf of the state government.

He expressed gratitude to the club on behalf of the state government and enjoined other corporate entities, social and religious groups and other non-governmental organisations to emulate the LCC. The warehouse manager assured them that the items would be distributed to the right persons and groups.