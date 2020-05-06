Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 1, 242.

Abayomi on Wednesday through his Twitter handle said 43 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos on May 5.

“The total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1, 242,” he said.

According to him, 60 COVID-19 patients, 20 females and 40 males, who were treated at the state’s isolation facilities, have fully recovered and discharged.

“This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 321,” he said.

The commissioner warned that ease of lockdown was not ease of physical distancing.

He added that residents must be at home between 8p.m and 6 a.m, warning that it was a punishable offence to be out at this time.

Abayomi advised residents to continue to maintain hand hygiene, physical distancing and clean environment, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases, with 872 active cases.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from Nigeria, 16 transferred to Ogun and Ondo States, while the Lagos has recorded 31 deaths. (NAN)