By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has raised the alarm over the rise in cases of COVID-19 and its daily death toll of six in the past week.

Thirty deaths have been confirmed in the state in the last week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed the development while briefing reporters on the pandemic in the state at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases to the high influx of inbound passengers to Lagos. He implored travellers to always register their valid contact and avoid absconding from being tested and isolation centres.

The governor also confirmed the receipt of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the Federal Government, assuring residents that Lagos will receive a sizeable number of the four million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine once NAFDAC completes its sample testing.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised that those who took the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose should not take the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as the second dose.

He also enjoined residents not to lose guard on non-pharmaceutical protocols and compliance, warning that anyone caught violating the protocols in public places would be prosecuted.

Governor Sanwo-Olu appealed to students on their summer holiday to adhere strictly to COVID -19 protocols and report any suspicious symptoms in their schools to the Eko telemed free toll line.

The governor implored Lagosians not to panic over the alarm raised but instead with a firm

resolve and determination to reverse the trend.

‘From the beginning of the outbreak in February 2020 to date, Lagos State has recorded a total of 64,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 56,336 have recovered in the community, 2,755 are currently being managed actively in the community. Over the course of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, about 5,029 patients have been admitted into our various COVID-19 care centres in Lagos. We have, sadly, recorded 390 fatalities in Lagos State, 30 of which have taken place in this current 3rd wave of the pandemic. Essentially, we have recorded on average 6 deaths per day since last week,’ he disclosed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.