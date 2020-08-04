The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has included the number of recovered patients from the Lagos State home-based treatment of COVID-19 in its data, increasing the state’s COVID-19 pandemic recoveries to 13,106.

NCDC made this known on Tuesday in its COVID-19 Situation Report for Aug. 3.

It said that the recovery figure recorded for Lagos includes patients who were successfully treated and discharged from the state’s treatment centres, and those managed at their homes in various communities by the state.

According to NCDC, Abuja has overtaken Lagos with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The data by NCDC shows that Abuja has

2,767 active cases, while Lagos and Oyo States have 2,057 and 1,347 cases respectively.

The health agency added that Lagos accounted for 88 new COVID-19 infections out of the 288 cases reported from 15 states on Aug. 3.

“That brings the state’s total number of infections to 15,355,” NCDC said.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows that there were 957,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 610,000 recoveries and 20,304 deaths. (NAN)