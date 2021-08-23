of the infected persons had so far, recovered in communities, while 4,716 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, stood at 662,826.

Earlier, Abayomi had said that the battle to defeat the pandemic was still on and Lagos was currently in a third wave of the pandemic.

He added that it was not certain, if this would be the last wave, or whether there would be more waves or live with COVID-19 as a factor of life.

“As we all know, Lagos state is currently running home-based care in the management of COVID-19 cases.

“The state do not have enough bed spaces to isolate patients and this is not peculiar to Lagos state alone,” he said.

He noted that the state was currently under stress in the management of the pandemic.

Abayomi said there was a critical need to strike a balance, between managing a public health crisis and CO- VID – proofing the economy, to ensure the state’s economy was active.