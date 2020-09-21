Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians that the COVID-19 pandemic would not deter him from keeping his campaign promises.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Monday at the opening ceremony of the first Lagos State two-day Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, held at the State secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor said his administration is committed to fulfilling all his promises despite the disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

Sanwo-Olu boasted of his administration determination to step up the tempo of governance through innovative and inclusive policies.

The Governor added that fulfilling the promises in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda for ‘Greater Lagos’ would be delivered by his administration, despite a reduction in the budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘I want to assure you that despite disruption occasioned by COVID-19 and other challenges that we did not envisage, we are still committed as a government to fulfilling the promises we made to people knowing fully that no excuse will be tenable to our citizens,’ Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

‘We must be determined to step forward, heighten the tempo of governance and continue to create opportunities through innovative policies that are not only inclusive but provide sustainable solutions for this present administration and lay foundation for future administrations coming behind us.’

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored members of the State Executive Council and other public office holders to be committed to the incumbent administration’s effort to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Lagosians, especially the voters.

‘Let me emphasise that our yardstick for performance assessment will not be based majorly on the amount of money expended or budget but the outcome of our various interventions that we have had; what measures the impact that touched the lives of citizens that we swore to serve.

‘One of the promises we made at the inception of our administration and in line with the principle of continuity was to ensure the completion of projects that were inherited from the last administration. A significant part of our efforts and resources was devoted towards fulfilling this promise and taking government to another level.’