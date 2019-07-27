Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has sought the cooperation of the citizens and other sister agencies in the state to key in to the concept of community policing to achieve a crime free society.

The CP said, community policing system would allow the citizens to play major roles in the policy making as well as helping in reducing crime rate in the society.

He made this call during a Stakeholders Security meeting hosted by the Area Commander, Area F, ACP Olasoji Akinbayo at Airport Hotel ,Ikeja , Lagos.

At the meeting, Muazu said, the essence of the meeting was to deliberate on how to ensure active partnership between the police and the community in providing quality service to the people.

According to him, community policing would allow the police to view their primary roles as providing quality service to the people as well as allow the police to adopt problem solving approach in any area of the state.

“Community policing will requires the police involving the community in deciding policing priorities and also to promote transparency and honesty,” he said. He added that part of the values of community policing was that the police must respect and protect the rights of citizens through demonstrable commitment in delivering best quality at all time.