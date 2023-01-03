By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of all the Policemen serving in Ajah police Division.

The only policeman who was not transferred is the Divisional Police officer (DPO).

The transfer is not unconnected with the killing of a female Lawyer by a trigger happy Policeman, ASP Drambi Vendi, who shot her on Christmas day. Besides the female Lawyer, another innocent citizen, was also shot dead by another police officer serving in the same station.

It was gathered that the Inspector- General of Police,after the visit of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to his office, ordered CP Alabi to transfer all the police officers in the division.

It was gathered that the CP was not happy with the behavioral attitudes of the officers and men of the division, who were not remorseful about the killing of the lawyer and another innocent civilian as they were found drinking with reckless abandon.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said: Ajah Police Division is a notorious one. The officers don’t behave as policemen. After the killing of a man, and covered up the killing, they still continued with their normal extortion. They are always drunk. I don’t know why the DPO is not transferred. Was all the crimes not committed under his watch? I think something is missing, the CP should have transferred the DPO.”

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the transfer of policemen serving in Ajah Police Division to other divisions,” they were not transferred outside Lagos, but to divisions, and formations within Lagos State Police Command. They have been replaced with others policemen from other divisions.”

The PPRO, however, confirmed that the DPO of the station is still serving at the division,” it is true,the DPO is still their as the man in charge. I can confirm that the allegation of drinking of alcohol has been overtaken by events.

The new DPO Ajah, CSP Adolf Ogwu, had earlier in the week dismantled all the shanties around the police station. He is doing wonderfully well and that is why he is still there. The DPO is very new in the place.

The PPRO had announced the arrest of the officer who shot and killed the female lawyer. The female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, was fatally shot by a police officer on Christmas Day .

Hundeyin had announced that the killer cop had been arrested on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police,” the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members, and was subsequently cherged to the Court, and has since been remanded in a correctional Centre. Many Nigerians have condemned the killing and called for the speedy p