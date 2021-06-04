The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, as part of his love for promoting talents and sports development, today Thursday 3rd June, 2021, received the two great police officers who recently won 5 boxing Cruiser Weight Champions and Super Middle Weight belts respectively at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police received one ASP Olanrewaju Durodola who returned to Nigeria on Sunday 30th May, 2021, from the World Boxing Council championship held in Tanzania, being a defending Champion and winner of the African Boxing Union (ABU), World Boxing Federation (WBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Continental America (Cruiser Weight) Champions and one ASP Mattew Joshep who won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Common Wealth-Super Middle Weight Champion.

The police boss, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc, applauded the great men of the Nigeria Police for their international feats that have placed Nigeria on the global space of sports development and added value to the status of the Nigeria Police Force.