Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu has vowed that the police would deal ruthlessly with hoodlums and their sponsors, terrorising the state. The warning followed incessant attacks by hoodlums alleged to be from neighbouring Benin Republic on Abule Ado, Agboju and other areas around Satellite and Festac town in Lagos State.

A source alleged that the hoodlums were invited by a powerful man in Satellite town and they have made lives unbearable for residents, commuters, shop owners, tanker and truck drivers. He said the gang beat their victims ,especially tanker drivers at will and extort them unchallenged: “The thugs who operate in their hundreds have overwhelmed the police who seem to be helpless,” the source said.

“The gang also harass travellers coming into the country through Seme border. Property worth millions of Naira was destroyed, many killed and others injured.”

Daily Sun learnt that last weekend, the hoodlums attacked as usual but the police have arrested over 20 persons in connection with the attacks. Those who suffered most were tanker drivers whose fuel, money and other personal effects were looted; their vehicles destroyed while many of them were beaten. “Some of the tanker drivers are presently in different hospitals as they were shot; stabbed with broken bottles, cutlasses and other lethal weapons. The thugs numbering over 100 stormed the town Saturday night demanding millions of money from shop owners and landlords, claiming that the money was to renew the ownership of the properties. Trouble started when shop owners refused to pay the money demanded by the thugs,” a source told Daily Sun.

A Police source said when the landlords and shop owners refused to pay the money, the thugs started looting and destroying houses, including warehouses and shops. Daily Sun learnt that the Divisional Police Officer, Satellite Town Police Station, Chike Oti, led some policemen to dislodge the hoodlums and succeeded in arresting some of them. But the identities of those arrested were not known yet. A policeman at Area “E” Command, FESTAC town, alleged that the hoodlums were being controlled by a traditional chief who had constituted himself as a lord in Satellite town.

A resident, Ezeudo, alleged that the hoodlums overpowered the police who came to rescue the victims. “The thugs looted shops, extorted money, snatched bags and phones in broad daylight,” he said. “At night, the thugs transformed into armed robbery gangs attacking motorists, passers-by and pulling down houses, including warehouses. They looted over N50 million worth of goods in one of the warehouses. In fact, they are cultists as well as a terrorist group which if not checked, will be worse than Boko – Haram terrorist group in the nearest future.” Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the thugs were not afraid of the police and do openly boost about their supremacy.

The National Chairman, PTD NUPENG and the Chairman, PTD Lagos Zonal Council Nupeng, Dr. Otunba Salmon Akanni Oladiti and Olabisi Akinlolu, respectively, said,

“They operate freely in these areas, robbing, and maiming, extorting, looting and killing people. They confiscate people’s hard-earned property at will and forcefully eject tenants. They engage their own tenants and take over the collection of rents.”