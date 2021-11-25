By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, disclosed that his administration has created16,904 jobs through the construction work in various housing schemes in the state.

The governor made this known while commissioning 480 Housing Unit of LagosHOMS at Ibeshe, Ikorodu, on Thursday.

He described the estate as a modern residential estate dedicated to the well-being of the good people of the state.

The governor, who also performed the Ground Breaking Ceremony of LagosHOMS Ibeshe Phase 11, stated that the housing projects have direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the State.

Unveiling the new estate, the governor disclosed that it was delivered through direct budgetary allocation, adding that every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the projects have a ripple effect on other areas of life by adding meaning and essence to living .

The governor hinted that provision of housing remains one of the mandate of his administration, adding that the commissioning ceremony was clear testimony and indication of fulfilment of electoral promises.

The Governor said: ” I wish to say that in the past two and half years, we have been earnestly addressing the huge housing deficit in the State. It is important to note that the gap in supply and demand of homes is not peculiar to Lagos State. Accommodation deficit is a challenge associated with all urban cities in the world. The situation in Lagos is however challenging because of the population growth rate of the State. The massive migration of people from all over the federation to Lagos State places a great pressure on the available housing facilities.

“In order to cope with this trend, the State Government regards it as a duty to keep on building more homes to take care of the increasing housing needs of its residents. About five weeks ago, we commissioned an Estate of 100 homes constructed through joint venture in Lekki. Today, we are here again to release another set of 480 homes delivered through direct budgetary allocation.

“In utilizing these two strategies of partnership with the private sector and budgetary allocation, we have been able to deliver 13 thirteen major housing schemes all over the State. We are still counting because we are still at work in a number of housing construction sites all over the State. Apart from the one being commissioned today, three schemes are virtually ready and awaiting commissioning at Sangotedo, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, and Agbowa.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that by the time his administration is marking the third anniversary, a total of 7000 homes would have been delivered to the people, adding that the state government is also embarking on partnership with private sector to provide more housing needs of the the people. He said the private sector involvement in housing development is vital to a robust housing delivery policy.

“Within this location, there is also a joint venture housing scheme which is being constructed in collaboration with a private investor. This is just one of the partnership efforts of this administration. There are still other joint venture schemes at Ijora-Badia, Tolu-Ajegunle, Lekki and Ajah to mention a few. By involving the private sector, the State is widening the home provision net and opening the door wider for more home ownership opportunities,” he said.

The governor hinted that the provision of more housing facilities in urban, suburban and rural areas is part of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, saying housing falls under the Pillar M-making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, explaining that the state government is focusing on the Built sector as a driving factor for economic development, social inclusion and job creation.

Sanwo-Olu added: “In terms of job creation, through the construction work in our various housing schemes, the State has been able to create ,17000) direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the State. Other forms of indirect economic activities in form of food vending at sites, transportation for work gangs and other related undertakings also amounts to 18000 indirect job for the informal sector.”

The governor said that the phase II of the Ibeshe Housing scheme that its foundation for the construction was being laid will yield a total of 192 two bedroom flats with supporting infrastructure which will include a network of roads, drainage system, car park, electricity and water reticulation system.

On his part, the state’s Commissioner for housing, Hon.Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the commissioning ceremony shows, beyond all doubt, the readiness of the present administration to drive with great vigor, an all-round development of the State.

The commissioner said the estate which is constructed through budgetary allocation is located close to the shoreline thereby making it a choice residential scheme. He assured that with 480 new homes of various categories in this neighborhood, the socio economic indices of the area are bound to improve.

