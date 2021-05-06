By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 48 suspects in connection with the crisis at Mile 12 area of the state.

The hostility which started on Tuesday, led to one person being stabbed to death while many others were injured. The development forced the State commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to order for the arrest of 13 leaders of the waring community.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a Statement stated that:”In furtherance of the command’s commitment to maintain law and order in Gengere Community, Mile 12, the Command has again arrested 48 suspects in connection with the crisis that broke out between some hoodlums at about 1am today, Thursday May 6.

“In the course of investigation, It has been discovered that Aliyu Shuaibu, stabbed Sadiq Oloyo, both of Gengere Community, and lost his life before any medical attention could be given to him. As a result of the incident, some hoodlums, on reprisal attack, went on rampage and caused commotion in the area.

“On the strength of this development, CP Odumosu, directed that additional men be deployed to the area to restore normalcy while 48 of them were arrested. The Police boss has ordered that the hoodlums should be made to face the full wrath of the law and serve as deterrent to others who might want to foment troubles in the state.

“It will be recalled that CP Odumosu, on Tuesday 4th of May, ordered for the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups in the area who were fingered in the lingering crisis rocking Gengere Community, Mile 12, Ketu, on April 30.

Odumosu has ,therefore ,affirmed that the command and other security agencies will adopt 24 hour patrol and surveillance in the area until the culprits involved in the crises are brought to book and total law and order is restored in the entire area.

‘He , however ,warned that the command will not tolerated any act of violence and lawlessness in any part of the state as all hands are on deck to suppress any criminal act within the ambit of the law”.