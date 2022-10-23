(NAN)

A huge crowd of youths grounded human and vehicular movement in Ikeja axis on Saturday as they staged a walk in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The youths from virtually all tribal hues began the solidarity march at Maryland and walked through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way and terminated the walk at the Police College, Ikeja.

The rally was tagged: “Eko Youths Walk for Tinubu/Shettima, Gov. Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat’s re-election’’.

It was organised by a support group, led by Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of the APC’s presidential candidate and other youth leaders of Igbo and Arewa extractions.

The youths defied a rainfall and walked round several streets in a carnival-like atmosphere. They wore white, yellow, and orange-colour T-Shirts.

Some of the inscriptions on the T-shirts were “Vote for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency’’, “Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election’’ among others.

As they walked along the highway, the youths repeatedly chanted “Awa l’okan’’ (it is our turn), “Tinubu l’okan’’ (it is Tinubu’s turn) for president.

Men of the Nigeria Police provided the mammoth crowd that caused a huge gridlock, security during the rally.

The youths converged at the Ikeja Police College and were treated to music by various entertainers.

Various speakers at the rally described Tinubu as having competence, character, and capacity and is qualified to rescue Nigeria and lead her out its socio-economic challenges.