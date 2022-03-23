By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The era of using rickety vehicles and popular commercial buses known as ‘danfo’ for transportation in Lagos would soon come to an end, according to state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the statement at the official launch of 1,000 brand new vehicles for taxi scheme tagged:’Lagride’ yesterday in Ikeja .

He said Lagos is already moving from the era of rickety vehicles for transportation to the use of safe modern vehicles

The governor stated that the scheme would create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth and further put the state on the global map as the Centre of Excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development.

He noted that the new taxi scheme is to further ensure a seamless transportation system for the teeming commuting populace in the state.

‘The scheme is in fulfilment of our desire to give residents better transportation choices in line with multimodal transport systems which key to our THEMES Agenda,’ he stated.

‘The modern ride service is one of the state government’s socio-economic intervention programmes, which will be professionally managed in line with global best practices,’ Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor called on private organisations and individuals to join hands to increase the number of vehicles for the scheme.

He disclosed that all the drivers that would be engaged in the scheme will be given android phones loaded with various apps to facilitate effective operation.

Adding the vehicle was specifically designed for that purpose and all the necessary facilities have been put in place in order to ensure the safety, comfort, and pleasure of riders.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the assembly plant of vehicles which is under construction in the state had reached 55 per cent developed, assuring that it will be completed before ending of the year to further increase the employment rate in the sate.

On the proposed Motor Assembly Plant, Sanwo-Olu said the scheme was designed to revive industrialisation, increase citizens’ employment and wealth creation, boost tourism and encourage technology sharing, adaptation, and advancement.