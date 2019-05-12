His Royal Highness, Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, father of the deputy governor of Lagos, Dr. Quadri Obafemi Hamzat, is believed to have died.

The royal father, it was gathered might have died early on Sunday morning due to old age.

According to a source, the aged monarch who until his death was Olu of Afowowa Sogade, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, had to be placed on life support at the weekend. But he failed to pull through. The nature of his ailment was not disclosed.

The source did not disclose how old the royal father was and his burial arrangement.