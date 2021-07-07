By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has declared that with the introduction of Traffic Management Solution (TMS) controversy surrounding the operation of law enforcement agents and traffic violators would be put to rest.

TMS is a technologically-driven device to reduce human interface, eliminate traffic congestions on the roads and manage violations of traffic laws.

Announcing the introduction of the device at a press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos Commissioner for Transportation Frederic Oladeinde said the hallmark of the new device introduced is transparency.

He revealed that the device which would be used by both the Lagos traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in their operation was linked to the control room where every activity will be monitored.

Oladeinde said with the new device, Lagosians would experience transparency at its peak with the use of the TMS as it will expose in details violations with the provision of video and picture evidence to aid the resolution process and give specific financially penalties within the ambit of the Law.

Besides, the Commissioner disclosed that the recently launched body camera for law enforcement operatives would also compliment the new device.

On how the new device will operate, Oladeinde, who was at the briefing with other stakeholders in the transport sector, said: ‘TMS is a traffic law compliance initiative that allows the real-time capture of picture and video evidence of road traffic and vehicle compliance violations as they occur with the use of the handheld device.

‘In line with the Smart City status of the state, this innovation will align with traffic management structure on traffic law violations and compliance checks as well as the following:

‘Resolution of the perennial traffic gridlock issues caused by traffic violations within the State.

Eradication of fine payments controversy between the traffic law enforcement officers and violators as only electronic payments guarantee the clearance of a violation from the violator’s list.

‘Offender may choose to visit a Traffic Court and presents the violation number for the violation he/she wishes to challenge electronic verification of the authenticity of drivers’ licenses, vehicle licenses and number plates which will significantly assist in achieving the goal of clamp down on motorists with fake licenses and number plates,’ he stated.

He added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s goal is to modernise operations and simplify enforcement by eliminating situations that facilitate impediments and cause counterproductive results on roads.

The Lagos State Government enjoined Lagosians to support the initiatives of the Sanwo-Olu administration, being a pointer to a better transportation sector as promised at the beginning of his government in 2019.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.