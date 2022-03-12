The imperatives of harmonious working relationship between arms of government as a key ingredient in the success of Lagos State Government with a focus on 2023 general election will be the topic of this year’s lecture at the Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture/Award with Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as the Guest Speaker. The annual educational and social interactive programme, in its fourth edition, will hold on Wednesday 23 March 2022 at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja with the Lagos Number Two man sharing his experience on the symbiotic relationships existing among all arms of government in Lagos that has led to a path to the successes recorded in the state in the past 20 years.

According to Mr. Yusuf Adeoye, Publisher of TimelineNG, an Online Newspaper, and head of the organizing team of the event, Dr. Hamzat, who has held several positions in the state since the tenure of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best man to do justice to the topic of this year’s lecture. He will be supported by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, as Keynote Speaker.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

During the event to be chaired by former Abia State Governor and Nigerian Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, some notable Nigerians will be honoured with various awards. Also expected at the occasion is Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who is the Chief Host of the day; Hon Babajimi Benson, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence; Convener of Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, among others.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .