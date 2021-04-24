By Chinelo Obogo

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has been nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to head the committee in charge of the forthcoming council elections.

The inauguration of the 15-member committee took place at the party’s secretariat at Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, April 23.

In his address before the inauguration, the state chairman, Tunde Balogun, emphasised the importance of the party to swing into action with the statutory election notices publication by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for election into the offices of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

He reiterated that the announcement of the elections scheduled for July 24, has ignited political activities in the party with various aspirants canvassing for support. He expressed the confidence of the party in the ability of the committee to do a thorough job that will further boost the democratic credentials of the party.

In his response, Dr. Hamzat assured the party that the committee will meet its expectations and ensure that credible guidelines will be put in place to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He assured that the party will present the best candidates that will compliment the efforts of the state government in providing the dividends of democracy for the people.

Other members of the committee are the former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Idiat Adebule, Mr. Ademola Sadiq, Adewale Oshun, Daramola Abayomi, Ganiyu Sadiq, Mr. Ademola Olisa, Mr. Fatai Lasisi, Mr. Adebiyi Kehinde, Mr. Olabode Olaniyan, Mr. S. A. Sekoni, Mr. Tunde Lawal and Mr. Gani Bello.