Doris Obinna

As part of efforts geared towards improving health service delivery in Lagos, the state government has engaged a consultant to develop blueprints for healthcare infrastructure across primary, secondary and specialist facilities.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this at the Lagos State Council on Health Meeting noted that blueprints will serve as prototype documents that will determine the direction of healthcare infrastructure in the state for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on what necessitated the development of the blueprint, Abayomi explained that the review of health infrastructures carried out in the state has revealed that health facilities have defects in flow and function to health needs of patients and providers thus militating against the delivery of efficient service delivery.

He said: “From our reviews, we noticed that constructed health facilities are in need of rehabilitation works within a few months of commissioning. Similarly few renovation projects make an impact in the quality of the facility while new structures have defects in flow and function to health needs of patients and providers.

“So to correct the poor patient flow whilst also conforming with infection prevention control requirements in our facilities, the Ministry of Health engaged a consultant to develop blueprints for primary, secondary and specialist facilities and to supervise the rehabilitation and construction of selected facilities”

The Commissioner noted that the prototypes will conform to global standards of healthcare facilities stressing that the prototype will be replicated in phases across the state to ensure the delivery of qualitative health services.

He added that the prototype of healthcare infrastructure in the state will conform with key elements of global standards health facility designs which includes; natural light/ventilation, sustainable energy, patient flow, infection prevention, noise prevention, flood prevention, identifiable standout visual features as well as scalability and modular design for expansion.

“The benefits of developing and adopting a prototype includes but not limited to ensuring a fit-for-purpose structures with easily replicable features to last decades, medically designed facilities with global standard of service delivery, full-scale renovation of facilities with complete transformations as well as training and workforce development to implement SEZs,” Abayomi said.

He noted that architectural designs for the Lagos State Infectious Disease Center, General Children’s Hospital and Doctor’s Quarters which will conform with the prototype blue print design have reached an advanced stage.

The Commissioner disclosed that work has begun on the blueprint designs for Comprehensive Health Center, Primary Health Center, Health Post, Psychiatric Center, Maternal and Child Center, Infectious Disease Research Institute.

“Additional work has begun on a design for the Comprehensive Health Center and this will drive blueprint designs for a basic Primary Health Center and Primary Health Post. This will help in adding significant bed capacity to Lagos State’s healthcare infrastructure.

“The state is also working towards greater welfare packages for doctors noting that all health facilities to be built henceforth will have doctors’ quarters included in its master plan.”