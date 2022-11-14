Ahead of the 2022 Lagos Digital Summit (LDS), United Kingdom-based tech expert, Adewale Adetona, who is popularly referred to as iSlimfit, has urged the Nigerian government to adopt a digital policy to deepen the use of technology as a catalyst to driving the nation’s economy.

Developed countries have set the standard on digital strategy and framework as an economic propeller, and most third world countries are expectedly queuing up to catch uo. However, Nigeria is sadly left behind in what has become the global practice. Past governments attempted to come up with what appeared to be one, but it never delivered and lacked consistency.

Digital policy describes all political decisions and relating to digital technologies and the changes triggered by their proliferation. The reminder to the government about the urgency and dire need for the country to create a pathway would be echoed at this year’s Lagos Digital Summit, scheduled to hold on November 25th at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos by 10.am.

The yearly gathering of digital communication adopters, professionals and enthusiasts for the accelerated development of their businesses and the attainment of consistent value-add to various sectors and spheres of existence in Nigeria, convened by ISlimfit since 2017, has successfully and positively impacted over 5,000 businesses in five years, with the figure expected to go higher in 2022.

This year, Adewale Adetona is collaborating with Mustardels Media, a Lagos-based frontline digital media outfit, and Expoze Nigeria, a leading digital media firm, for the 6th edition of the free-to-attend summit themed ‘Scaling Businesses Leveraging Digital Technology’.

For decades, Nigeria’s teeming youths have suffered neglect by the government regarding what the future holds for them, despite their resourcefulness and talents being recognised and appreciated in other parts of the world.

Enabling environments are created in saner climes for young generations, in so much that creativity and invention is more of plug and play. This is why Adewale Adetona, a youth himself, understood this fact and in 2017, established the LDS, targeted at techpreneurs, digital media strategists, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) owners/managers, start-ups, etc.

Adetona, a marketing and strategic communications specialist opined that the Nigerian government need to come to term with the fact that digital technology is the bedrock for the development of the nation, as every other phase of human endeavour in the 21st century cannot function without technology.

Adewale Adetona added that, “the government needs to develop policies that will shape the Nation’s digital economy and design a roadmap for grassroots digital Tech empowerment of Nigeria’s agile population”.

The computer science graduate from the Lagos State University (LASU), who recently bagged an MBA from the Business School Netherlands, relocated to the United Kingdom years ago through the TechNation Global Talent Tier 1 Visa program created by the UK government targets to bring in highly skilled and outstanding tech talents across the globe.