The Lagos State government has disbursed N1.55 billion into Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 287 retirees.

Disclosing this in a statement, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) spokesperson, Mrs. Adetokunbo Eko, stated that the Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, announced the development during the 67th retirement bond presentation ceremony in Lagos, adding that the State Government has consistently been funding the accrued pension rights without which retirees will not be able to have access to the balance in the retirement savings account.

Providing post-service tips to the retirees, Onanuga enjoined them to they undergo regular medical checkup to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing at all times. This was even as the retirees were advised to spend their pension judiciously and not embarking on any business that will be stressful to their health.

On their part, the retirees commended the state government’s consistency in the payment of their terminal benefits, noting such was indicative of its commitment to ensuring well-being of retirees who have diligently served their nation.