Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lagos State government has confirmed the discharge of 16 patients from its isolation facilities to join the society.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed the development in his twitter account, said the 16 persons comprises 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen.

He said in the tweet: “As our frontline health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience.”