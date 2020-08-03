Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos government, yesterday, announced the recovery and discharge of 37 patients from its isolation centres.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients, including 31 Nigerians and six foreigners, were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 37 #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 22 males, including 6 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; eight from Agidingbi; seven each from Onikan and Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; one from Gbagada; two from First Cardiology and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged after full recovery.

“Remember, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you.”

He urged Lagosians to always stay safe by maintaining physical distancing, practising hand hygiene, masking up and taking responsibility for a COVID-19-free Lagos.