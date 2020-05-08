Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has discharged 42 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

In a tweet late Friday, the Commissioner for Health Prof Akin Abayomi disclosed that the discharged patients are all Nigerians, 20 females and 22 males.

The tweet reads: “42 more #COVID-19 Lagos patients; 20 females and 22 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark) and Lekki to reunite with the society.

“The patients; two from Onikan, 32 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and eight from Lekki Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 448.”